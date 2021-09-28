Advertisement

There’s no doubt that Amitabh Bachchan is one of the coolest host, his skills in Kaun Banega Crorepati is loved by everyone, as he treats all the contestant just like his family or friends. However, in a recent episode, Big B was left speechless after an contestant named, Sandhya Makhija, a state tax inspector from Gujarat asked the superstar if he has paid the GST.

In past episodes too, the Baghban actor had been asked questions which he couldn’t answer, but he’s always ready with a quirky response.

While introducing about herself, Sandhya Makhija told Amitabh Bachchan she keeps an eye on people who try to save their taxes illegally, Although Big B was impressed with her job profile, but her next question left the actor startled, the contestant asked, “Sir, aapne toh diya hai na? (Sir, have you paid the GST)”

Listening to her question Amitabh Bachchan was silent for a moment, but explained to her that, he wouldn’t be sitting here, if he hadn’t paid GST, he said, “Devi ji, agar humne na bhara hota na, toh humko yahan baithne nahi dete. Pakad ke le jaate aap jaise log humko, band kar dete.”

Meanwhile, the tax inspector couldn’t make it past Rs. 40,000, as she chose wrong answer during the visual question and left the hot seat with Rs. 10,000. The question was, “On the banks of which river was this fort built by Rani Ahilya Holkar?”

A. Godavari

B. Narmada

C. Tapi

D. Betwa

The correct answer was Narmada but Sandhya Makhija chose Godavari. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was sad when she picked the wrong answer, but he was impressed with her work profile and said it’s an honor to see a woman moving forward, his words left the contestant emotional.

