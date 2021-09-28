Advertisement

Kapil Sharma currently hosts the most successful comedy show on Indian television. It is the third season of The Kapil Sharma Show and the buzz is still sky-high. But did you know the comedian was initially rejected because of his weight? It was when he was trying his luck as a host on Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa. Read on for all the details.

As most know, the journey in showbiz hasn’t been easy for Kapil either. He witnessed a lot of roadblocks. His show earlier aired on Colors but some issues led the team to move to Sony. Just not that, his depression phase was a huge struggle. On top of it all, the rift with Sunil Grover caused a huge impact on the show.

Kapil Sharma recently graced Fever FM’s Bounce Back Bharat Festival where he revealed he was offered Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa as a host. He shared, “This wasn’t a show actually. I went to the Colors office, they had called me over, asking if I could host a show. I asked them which one? They said Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa. I asked them what will I be required to do? They said you and Maniesh Paul will host it.”

Kapil Sharma continued, “I said fine and they told me to meet a production house called BBC. I went to meet them and after looking at me, she said, ‘Aap bahut mote hain. Aap thoda wazan kamm karo (You are very fat. Lose some weight).’ I told the channel about what she told me, said, ‘What is all this?’ But the channel called her, told her ‘the guy is good, let’s get him on board as host, he’ll lose the weight later.’ So, I asked them, ‘Why don’t you think about making a comedy show?’”

That marked the initiation of TKSS. The show was initially planned for 25 episodes, but we all know how far it has come today!

