As soon as the theatres in Maharashtra were announced to be reopened, we saw raining release dates. The first was Akshay Kumar, who proclaimed arriving this Diwali with Sooryavanshi. The actor is surely on a roll with as many as 5 of his films getting a new date. But as expected, he’ll be facing clashes. One rumoured face-off is said to be with Shah Rukh Khan.

Yesterday, we reported about the mega clash between Akshay’s Raksha Bandhan and Prabhas’ Adipurush. Both the films have been locked for 11th August’s arrival, with a goal of reaping the advantage of Independence Day weekend. Now, the clash might get turned into a three-way.

As per the latest reports flowing in, Pathan is being planned to release during Independence Day weekend. Earlier, Bakra Eid was considered as a perfect date for the film. The film is an actioner with names like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also attached to it. The buzz is high and we expect, even if the film releases during Independence weekend, the direct clash would be averted by keeping a gap of a day or two.

Interestingly, back in 2013, we saw Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar almost clashing at the box office during the same period. At the last moment, Akshay’s Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara was postponed by one week.

In the past, we have seen two biggies enjoying their respective chunk of business despite clashing on Independence Day. However, this time, if the clash happens, it would affect all the films considering it would be a three-way competition.

Speaking of Pathan, the film is helmed by Siddharth Anand. Akshay’s Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L Rai. Prabhas’ Adipurush is being helmed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut. It also stars Saif Ali Khan in lead.

