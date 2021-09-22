Advertisement

Actor Saif Ali Khan is overwhelmed with all the love coming his way for his performance in ‘Bhoot Police’. He says success is measured in strange and different ways and that in a pandemic, it can be called a feather in his cap.

Saif said: “There are certain scripts that you read and fall in love with immediately because you see the potential they hold. You find it important that it gets made in a certain way because you have a lot of hope with that kind of script. Bhoot Police is certainly one of them!”

The actor says the film is very close to his heart and thanked everyone who is associated with it.

“I would also like to thank my co-actors Arjun, Yami, and Jacqueline – Arjun especially, because we were in it together from the beginning and it was a lot of fun jamming with him on our scenes together.”

He added: “Thank you everybody for all the love and happiness. Success is measured in strange and different ways. And especially in today’s times, in a pandemic, I think we can really call this a success and a feather in our caps.”

Saif said that horror and comedy are genres that are best viewed collectively in a group.

“This is a family movie and you can watch it with your young children without them getting scared and that’s always lovely. We are very happy with the enormous traction the movie has received.”

