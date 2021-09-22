Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor is a talented actor who has made a name for himself with films such as Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, Kabir Singh and more. While his die-hard fans are happy – almost happy – with his impressive filmography, did you know it could have had some more cult and fan-favorite film? It’s true and we decided to tell you about 5 films he said no to.

Be it dates, another film choice, or just bad luck, Shahid said no to projects like Rang De Basanti, Bang Bang, Rockstar and more.

Advertisement

Today, we take a look at some fan favourites that Shahid Kapoor said no to. Trust me, you may even wonder what went through his mind for his letting these projects go by.

Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti is a masterpiece and it would be foolish to have let such a project go by. And Shahid Kapoor felt the same too. In an interview with Neha Dhupia on her talk show BFFs With Vogue, he revealed that he was offered Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s cult and he regrets not taking it up. He said, “I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I’d cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately couldn’t make time for it.”

Bang Bang

Shahid Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan are similar in many ways as they are different. As per a TOI report, director Siddharth Anand approached Shahid Kapoor to play the lead role in the ‘Knight and Day’ remake, but things didn’t go according to plan. Bang Bang, which starred Roshan and Katrina Kaif worked wonders at the box office and even entered the Rs 100 crore club. Interestingly, Kapoor’s Haider clashed with the Hrithik-Katrina film upon release.

Rockstar

As per a GQ report, Shahid Kapoor didn’t say no to Rockstar but chose something else. Their report states that Imtiaz Ali approached Shahid with the scripts of both Jab We Met and Rockstar. The actor was then asked to make a choice one and as we know, the rest is history. While Shahid brought Aditya to life, Rockstar is considered one of Ranbir Kapoor’s best performances to date.

Raanjhanaa

As per TOI reports, Anand L. Rai first approached Shahid Kapoor to play the impactful character from Benaras opposite Sonam Kapoor. However, once he said no it paved the way for Dhanush to enter Bollywood

Shuddh Desi Romance

As per reports, Shahid Kapoor didn’t reject Shuddh Desi Romance when he came his way but backed out of it later as the project took too long to go on floors and he had other commitments. With Shahid out, the film landed in late Sushant Singh Rajput’s kitty and his fans couldn’t be happier.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such features.

Must Read: Raj Kundra P*rnography Case: Gehana Vasisth Gets A Breather From Supreme Court

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube