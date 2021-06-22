Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan Has This Special Connect With Director Aanand L Rai's Debut Film Raanjhanaa

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who kickstarted the shoot of his film “Raksha Bandhan” with Akshay Kumar on Monday, says the date June 21 is special to him because this was the day his hit film “Raanjhanaa” had released in 2013.

Advertisement

The 2013 film, introduced Dhanush in Bollywood, also featured Abhay Deol and Sonam Kapoor in key roles.

Advertisement

“June 21 means a lot to me. This day made me courageous! Brave enough to tell the stories which I believed in. Eight years back on the same day ‘Raanjhanaa’ released, and today I started shooting for Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Raksha Bandhan’! May Mahadev grace this story the way he did ‘Raanjhanaa’,” Aanand L Rai told IANS.

Be it Raanjhanaa or Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Aanand L Rai has always had a unique way of storytelling. Dhanush starrer is one such film that is still fresh in all our minds. Be it the acting of Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor or Abhay Deol or the songs, everything worked perfectly in the favour of the movie.

The south sensation couldn’t have got a better break in Bollywood than this Aanand L Rai film. This can be counted as one of Sonam’s best performances too.

Aanand L Rai directed “Raksha Bandhan” stars Akshay Kumar and reunites him with “Toilet Ek Prem Katha” co-star Bhumi Pednekar.

Must Read: Whoa! Nicole Kidman Was Considered To Romance Ajay Devgn In Shivaay

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube