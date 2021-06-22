Kamaal R Khan has grabbed all eyeballs yet again. His tweet has made headlines one more time. The self-proclaimed critic has been in the limelight ever since he reviewed Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Then his banter with Mika Singh entertained us for few days, and now the critic is on a mission to save the Bollywood Industry for which he has appealed to top stars including Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

KRK has appealed to these stars to star in his film to save Bollywood and has promised that he would stop reviewing films the day he directs or produces one.

In a series of tweets, Kamaal R Khan tagged a number of Bollywood stars such as Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan and John Abraham and urged them to act in a film directed or produced by him. He said that by agreeing to do so, they would help the entire film industry.

Kamaal R Khan tweeted, “I genuinely want to stop reviewing films. I will stop reviewing films on The day, I will launch my film as a producer or director. So I request to @Riteishd @juniorbachchan @iHrithik @TheAaryanKartik @ayushmannk @Varun_dvn @TheJohnAbraham to help me and entire Bollywood pls.” In a follow-up tweet, he tagged Emraan Hashmi, Ajay Devgn and Shahid Kapoor. Check out the tweet below:

I genuinely want to stop reviewing films. I will stop reviewing films on The day, I will launch my film as a producer or director. So I request to @Riteishd @juniorbachchan @iHrithik @TheAaryanKartik @ayushmannk @Varun_dvn @TheJohnAbraham to help me and entire Bollywood pls. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 22, 2021

In yet another tweet, KRK wrote almost the same thing once again and tagged all the actors. Check out the tweet below:

If one of you can’t do my film to save entire Bollywd from my reviews then it’s clear that you ppl don’t love Bollywood. Fir Aap Chahte Ho Ki main review Deta Rahun Aur Aap Maze Lete Raho @Riteishd @juniorbachchan @iHrithik @TheAaryanKartik @ayushmannk @Varun_dvn @TheJohnAbraham — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 22, 2021

Although none of the actors has replied to Kamaal R Khan’s tweets yet, it would be interesting to read what they think about this proposition? And are they interested in saving Bollywood?

KRK even expressed his desire to become the number 1 film critic in one of his tweets, and he went on to say that no one can stop him from becoming one. He tweeted, “Bollywood people must understand One more important thing! They can’t stop me from reviewing their films by court or threats. They can stop me only by request and by accepting me #TheNo1Critic in the world #TheBrandKRK!” Check out his tweet below:

Bollywood people must understand One more important thing! They can’t stop me from reviewing their films by court or threats. They can stop me only by request and by accepting me #TheNo1Critic in the world #TheBrandKRK! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 22, 2021

We are only wondering if Bollywood will be saved anytime soon or not? Will these actors star in a film directed or produced by Kamaal R Khan?

