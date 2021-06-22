Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are both amazing actors who have, and continue to, impress us with their skills on the silver screen. Though the two have not shared screen space with each other much, this throwback picture of the duo from the sets of Dil Toh Pagal Hai is gold.

Advertisement

An old picture of the two stars having some fun during the shoot of Yash Chopra’s 1997 romantic musical is going viral on the internet, and according to us, this is one of the best #ThrowbackThursday pics we have seen in a long, long time. Scroll below and have a look at it.

Advertisement

This throwback picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar see the two stars playing cricket during the shoot of Dil Toh Pagal Hai. And it’s just simply unmissable. While Akshay is batting, SRK is seen as the wicket-keeper standing a few feet behind Akki. Talking about their attires, Akki was dressed in formal clothing consisting of a shirt, trousers and leather shoes. On the other hand, Khan rocked a casual look consisting of jeans, a t-shirt and an unbuttoned black shirt. It looks like the duo had quite some free time on sets.

This throwback picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar playing cricket on the sets of Dil Toh Pagal Hai has gone viral. Take a look at the image here:

Besides SRK in the lead, Dil Toh Pagal Hai also starred Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in pivotal roles. Akshay featured as Pooja’s (Madhuri) childhood friend.

For more such throwbacks and news & updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar Starrer Gets Shikara Fame Sadia Khateeb On Board

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube