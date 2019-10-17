Karisma Kapoor Reveals She Did Dil To Pagal Hai When No Other Actress Was Willing To!

Karisma Kapoor had carved a successful niche for herself in the 90’s and was considered one of the most glamorous actresses of her time. And now, the single mother and actress has revealed her story about having a grounded and life and drawing inspirations from her grand-dad and Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, a long Instagram post, the Coolie No.1 actress revealed how she battled with self-doubt but eventually went on to over come her fears and never left her insecurities get the better out of her!

Referring to her stint in one of Bollywood’s most loved films, Dil To Pagal Hai which eventually led Karisma to winning a National Award for her performance, Karisma said, “Even when I was offered ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, when no actress wanted to be cast against Madhuri Dixit. I didn’t want to shy away because ‘I thought I couldn’t do it’. I did the film & even won a National Award for it!”

Karisma further revealed, “From then on, whenever I’ve wondered if I was capable enough—be it in my choice of films, being a single mom or in my relationships with people, I’ve never let my doubts get the better of me. We live in a world where there will always be roadblocks, people to bog you down & things that may not work out. That’s why you have to be your biggest strength & not let your voice, at any point, become your weakness.”

The actress is currently a hands on single mother to both her children and is often making heads turn with her beauty, charm and grace and her exceptional fashion choices!

