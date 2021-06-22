Bollywood should forever be grateful to Shekhar Kapur for introducing us to sci-fi in the romance genre. Mr India, that is now an iconic cult movie, was directed by Kapur and made way for immense number of projects that dealt in the same arena. What it also gave the world is one of the most legendary bad men, Mogambo, played by the late veteran actor Amrish Puri.

Mogambo Khush Hua! Three words but their significance in the Indian cinema immense. The actor who played the drag villain blew life in him, and the character became one of the most iconic villains across the globe. But did you know the Kate star was not the first choice to play the bad man in Mr India? Well, we were similarly shocked on knowing this. Read on to know everything you should, and also who the person was.

While Amrish Puri elevated the role of Mogambo numerous levels higher, it was Anupam Kher who was actually offered the role. The fact was even confirmed by Kher two years ago. The Hotel Mumbai actor said that he was replaced by Amrish Puri on the film. He even said that left him upset.

“In ‘Mr. India’, Mogambo’s role was offered to me before him but after one or two months, makers of that film replaced me with Amrish Puri ji. When you are dropped from a film then generally an actor feels bad, but when I watched ‘Mr. India’ and saw Amrishji’s work as Mogambo then, I thought that makers of the film took the right decision by casting Amrishji in their film,” Anupam Kher told IANS.

Meanwhile, both the actors, Amrish Puri and Anupam Kher are veterans of their times and hold immense calibre in them. Puri celebrates his birth anniversary today. We remember the icon and cherish his memories today.

