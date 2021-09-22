Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted protection from arrest to actor Gehana Vasisth in connection with the porn film case that has till now witnessed several arrests, including that of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra.

Advocate Ajit Wagh, representing Vasisth, contended before a bench comprising justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai that the prosecution had said they need custody citing a pornography racket had to be unearthed. He added that the first FIR was based on a tip and Yasmin was caught.

Wagh contended that a larger investigation going on and the police found that the petitioner was a friend of Yasmin. “Gehana Vasisth has been in custody for 133 days. Charge sheet has been filed in the first FIR. Material is all the same,” he said.