Veteran actress Rekha is one of the most iconic actors in Bollywood. She has been an inspiration for many actresses. Ask any contemporary actress which actresses from the yesteryears they admire most. Invariably, the veteran actress is high up on that list.

The veteran actress has hits like Rampur Ka Lakshman (1972), Kahani Kismat Ki (1973), and Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye (1974) to her credit. However, before she ventured into films, she was nothing like the diva that would eventually rule the roost in Bollywood.

Rekha was dark, overweight, and ungainly in comparison to her contemporaries. Before she made her Bollywood debut with Saawan Bhadon (1970) she was actually considered both ugly and unattractive. The actress also spoke about it during a conversation with a leading daily.

As reported by Firstpost, the veteran actress once remarked, “I was called the ‘Ugly Duckling’ of Hindi films because of my dark complexion and South Indian features. I used to feel deeply hurt when people compared me with the leading heroines of the time and said I was no match for them. I was determined to make it big on sheer merit.”

In the years that followed, Rekha transformed herself from that so-called ugly duckling to a style icon whom everyone marveled. She took years of dietary changes, yoga practice sessions and skin-lightening treatments before Rekha finally became the B-town’s reigning queen.

Rumours had it that Amitabh Bachchan taught her how to dress well and gave fashion tips. This was also at that time when the rumour mills churning with whispers about Rekha and Bachchan’s relationship. The two starred in several films till Silsila (1981). Each of the films that the two starred in made Rekha a bigger star and a fashion icon.

