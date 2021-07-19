Veteran producer Anand Pandit is an excited man. Amitabh Bachchan, whose baritone brought to life the poetry of Sahir Ludhiyanvi and Javed Akhtar in classics like ‘Kabhi Kabhie’ and ‘Silsila’ will do so once again. As per a report, on July 19, the veteran actor will shoot a scene that will see him recite a poem written by Rumy Jafry for the upcoming film, Chehre.

In April this year, composers Vishal-Shekhar had recorded the orchestral rendition of the title track with 107 musicians in Prague. Read on to know all the film’s producer has to say about it.

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan delivering the poem in Chehre, producer Anand Pandit said, “Shekhar Ravjiani has composed the tune beautifully. And now Amit ji will lend his matchless voice and add another dimension altogether to the track. He is a perfectionist and everything he does, be it a small movement before the camera, an action sequence, a close-up, a song he has to hum, or just be silent, he gives the moment his all. And I am looking forward to seeing how he delivers the poem because it is going to be a once in a lifetime experience.”

Anand Pandit also praised the music of Chehre. He said added, “The film’s theme, its suspense and mysterious elements all come together wonderfully in the score and now Amit ji will add his own magic to it.”

Chehre is a mystery-thriller directed by Rumy Jafry and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emran Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty.

