Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi is known as the serial kisser of Bollywood, and this is owing to the number of lip locks he’s had with all the leading ladies over the last 18 years. While Shah Rukh Khan is without a doubt the most romantic actor on the silver screen, Hashmi is this past conversation told all to take tips from him to woo a girl and not the Badshah of Bollywood. Shocked?

Well, it was in 2019, and Emraan graced the set of The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019. While there, the host joked about how Hashmi’s characters don’t beat around the bust, and straight-up ask the female lead to spend a night with him. The Aashiq Banaya Aapne star has a witty response – at SRK’s expense – but it will surely leave you laughing your *ss off. Check out what he said below.

Advertisement

In his funny manner, Kapil Sharma said Emraan Hashmi is one actor who never wastes time trying to woo a girl; he directly goes to the point. Quoting the lyrics of Hashmi’s Bheegey Hont from Murder, Sharma said, “Emraan bhai seeda bolte hai ‘Kabhi mere saath koi raat guzar, tujhe subah tak main karoon pyaar’ (Spend the night with me, I will give you love till morning).” While this led to all those present bursting into laughter, Emraan had a quirky response.

Responding to Kapil and his’ allegation,’ Emraan Hashmi said, “Jahaan tak aapne boli time waste nahi karne ki baat, main humesha kehta hoon ki Shah Rukh Khan ki filmon mein unko ladki end mein milti hai. Yeh (his iconic pose of stretching his arm) hai, phir pata nahi kya kya karte hai. Muje pehle hisse mai hi mil jati hai. (When you talk about me not wasting any time, I always say that in Shah Rukh Khan’s films, he gets the woman only in the end, but I get her in the first half itself).”

While everyone was having a good laugh hearing his answer, the Jannat actor added, “Agar ladki ho patana seekna ho to mere films dekho. (If you want to learn how to woo a woman, watch my films).” Check out the video here:

Do you agree with Emraan Hashmi?

Must Read: Cocktail: Did You Know? Deepika Padukone Initially Thought Imtiaz Ali Was Casting Her For Diana Penty’s Role!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube