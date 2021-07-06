Rhea Chakraborty has been in the gaze of the media ever since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The actress had been away from social media too and obviously had no movies in the pipeline except for Rumi Jaffrey’s Chehre. This film has been in the limelight since the star cast was announced, which had the Jalebi actress’s name alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. But now, the director has something else to reveal about the actress.

Recently when the poster and the trailer of the film were released, fans were quick to notice the absence of Rhea from it. This speculated a lot of rumours that her role is edited out from the film because of the legal trouble she is in. But Rumi cleared the fact that nothing of that sort is happening. He revealed, “Abhhi woh apne haadse se nikal hi rahi hai…She’s just getting out of her trauma.” Keep scrolling further to know more.

Earlier, Rumi Jaffrey made it clear that Rhea Chakraborty will not be doing any media interactions to promote Chehre. She shot this film with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi just before her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Neither the director nor the entire team of the film thought that the Jalebi actress would become such a controversial part of this film.

Talking about Rhea Chakraborty’s presence in the film, Rumi Jaffrey revealed, “To be honest, she doesn’t have that much to do in Chehre. So those who go to see my film in the hope of getting a good look at Rhea are in for a disappointment. The main focus of interest is Bachchan Saab and Emraan’s jugalbandi. Their interaction is what gives the film its tense appeal.”

As for Bachchan Saab, “He will surprise you. His passion for creating new characters breaking fresh grounds in every film is very much on display in Chehre. Most directors want to work with Bachchan Saab, so they will have his name on their biodata. But I want to work with him again to show much I still have to do with him.”

