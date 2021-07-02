Often a lot of actors have to reject films not because they do not like the script, but date issues. It has happened with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and the veteran stars as well. But some of these projects turn out to be so huge that there are regrets later. Something similar happened when Shatrughan Sinha rejected Sholay and the project turned out to be a gamechanger for Amitabh Bachchan. The real reason for rejection was revealed on Indian Idol 12. Read on!

Advertisement

Many wouldn’t know but Shatrughan was initially offered the leading role in Sholay. The veteran actor couldn’t work around his dates and had to pass the project. Little did he know, it would turn out to be such a classic over the years. The film changed everything for Amitabh Bachchan, who is today one of the highest-earning members of Bollywood.

Advertisement

During his appearance at Indian Idol 12, Himesh Reshammiya asked Shatrughan Sinha why he rejected Sholay. To this, the veteran actor responded, “During those times, I was continuously shooting for films which had two heroes and, somehow, we can call it a human error or my dates were an issue due to which I couldn’t sign the film Sholay. I’m sad but happy at the same time as due to Sholay, national icon Amitabh Bachchan, who is my dear friend, got such a big break.”

Shatrughan Sinha also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan wanted to sign Kalicharan but couldn’t due to similar issues. He shared, “Certain rejections of films occur due to date issues. Even Amitabh Bachchan wanted to do Kalicharan but he couldn’t do it for a reason. It’s generic in nature, even Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol must have rejected films for several reasons.”

As most know, Sholay was the highest-grossing film of its time and is considered one of the best creations of Bollywood till date. Anybody would regret missing out on such a classic!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: When Karan Johar Tried To Convince Alia Bhatt To Not Sign Kapoor & Sons But She Wouldn’t Listen!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube