Kapoor & Sons was one such film that still remains a favourite of most Bollywood lovers. That film not only won the hearts of many but also won many awards. Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan were cast in the film, and we believe that it couldn’t have been better than this. But did you know Karan Johar tried to sabotage Miss Bhatt’s casting in this film?

Yes! You heard it right. KJo had a one-on-one session with Alia before she heard the narration of this Dharma Productions film, and he had asked her not to do the film. Well, it is not what you think. So before you jump to any conclusion, let us give you all the details.

During an Inside The Writers Room session on Clubhouse, Karan Johar had confessed to asking Alia Bhatt to think before signing this film. He said, “I tried to sabotage her casting because I had a one-on-one with Alia and I said, ‘Listen, you don’t have to do every Dharma film. You don’t like it, you don’t do it because the part is really nothing.’ She was like, ‘Yeah, I know but I love Shakun (Batra), I’ll just hear it for him, he’s a good friend.’ I said, ‘Yeah, yeah, but don’t do it. It’s fine because it’s called Kapoor & Sons and you’re not a Kapoor in the film.'”

Later Karan Johar revealed that Alia Bhatt anyway went ahead with the narration and returned to him with a positive response. She wanted to be a part of Kapoor & Sons.

Recalling this moment KJo said, “She heard (the script) and she comes to my room and says, ‘I really want to do this film, I really love the script, I don’t care about my role.’ I thought more power to her that she actually didn’t see the footage, she didn’t see the length of the role, she just saw the film, and I wish all actors in our industry thought like that.”

For the unversed Karan Johar had a tough time casting for the role of Rahul Kapoor, which Fawad Khan eventually played. Since the character in the movie was supposed to be gay, every actor KJo went to turn down the offer. Six leading actors rejected Kapoor & Sons before the role went to the Pak actor.

