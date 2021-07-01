We often get a little uncomfortable talking about s*x and birth control measures with our parents. And it’s a universal thing, it doesn’t matter if you’re a celebrity or a normal person. Did y’all know how Ranveer Singh broke the news of endorsing a condom brand to this father, and how did he react? Read to know the scoop below.

It was back in 2014 when the Bajirao Mastani actor signed the endorsement deal with a leading condom brand in the country.

According to Forbes, back in 2019, Ranveer Singh ‘amicably’ parted ways with the leading brand and ended his endorsement with the same. But in an interview with Film Companion, the Gully Boy actor revealed his father’s first reaction to him endorsing a condom brand.

Ranveer Singh remembered that his father asked him, “So I see all these actors do all these endorsements and it’s good money. How come you’re not doing any?” Replying to him, the actor said, “I’ll do it when the time is right. I’ll do it when there’s something good enough for me to do.”

Later when Ranveer Singh informed his father about the condom endorsement, his reaction to it was like every Indian father ever. Haha!

“So, I’m gonna do my first endorsement,” the Bajirao Mastani actor said. Jagjit asks, “Great! What is it?” Replying to him, Ranveer says, “condom”. And revealing his reaction, the actor said, “Really? I hope you know what you’re doing.”

What are your thoughts on Ranveer’s father’s reaction to his condom endorsement? Tell us in the comments below.

