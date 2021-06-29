Ranveer Singh has been winning hearts on the silver screen, and his performances in films like Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastani, Simmba, Padmaavat, Ram-Leela, Lootera, and more are proof of why. While the actor has an interesting line-up waiting to release on the silver screen, we now hear the actor is all set to follow suit like many Bollywood stars and make a digital debut.

You read that right. As per a recent report, Ranveer will soon be making his digital debut via a Netflix show developed by Bear Grylls. Sources state that the Bollywood star’s collab with the British adventurer will see him perform some life-threatening stunts. Read on to know all about this show.

Talking about the show, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “It’s a concept developed by Bear Grylls. After discussing with Netflix the same, they felt that it’s Ranveer Singh, who fits the bill for this format like a hand in glove. Ranveer, Bear and Netflix have been in conversation for a while now and everything has finally fallen in place.”

Continuing further, the source said the Ranveer Singh- Bear Grylls collaboration would begin shooting this year itself. The insider added, “It is a hugely budgeted show which will be the biggest drop for Netflix around the world. No one but Ranveer could pull off what Bear has devised for the show. The prep-work has already begun and the makers plan to shoot it this year itself.”

The source further added that it will be a global show and is said to be one of the biggest non-fiction shows to be produced in India. Revealing that the series will reportedly be shot in Siberia, the insider added that the team is currently working towards starting the schedule in the July – August window. The source said, “Both Ranveer and Bear will shoot for this non-fiction series that rides on a unique concept.” As per the report, Ranveer will also be seen performing some never-seen-before and life-threatening stunts in it.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will soon be seen playing the lead in 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. Besides these, he also has Karan Johar’s next directorial soon, co-starring Alia Bhatt, in his kitty. The shooting of the same is expected to commence shortly. Singh will also star in the Aparichit adaptation, which Shankar will helm. This film is likely to go on floors sometime next year.

