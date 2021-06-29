Actor Hrithik Roshan posted a shirtless picture on Monday afternoon, flaunting a muscular bare chest and a tanned look.

Advertisement

In the Instagram photo, Hrithik wears reflective sunglasses and a black cap to complete the look.

Advertisement

“Good catch,” Hrithik Roshan wrote as caption with the Instagram picture that was flooded with compliments.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor wrote: “Constantly raising the bar.”

Last week, Hrithik Roshan marked 15 years of his hit film “Krrish” and also he announced the fourth instalment of the franchise, Krrish 4.

Hrithik took to his social media handles and made the announcement with a short clip.

The actor will next be seen with Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit Vikram Vedha starring Vijay Sethupati and R. Madhavan. The remake will be helmed by the director duo of Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the original.

Must Read: Indian Idol 12: Javed Akhtar Trolled For Praising Shanmukhapriya; Netizens Ask, “Paise Deke Invite Kiya Gaya?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube