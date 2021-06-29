Neha Kakkar began her career at the age of 4. She used to sing at religious events and who knew destiny would bring so much of the limelight to her. Today, she’s amongst the highest-paid Bollywood singers with superhit tracks like Dilbar, Second Hand Jawaani, Nehu Da Vyah amongst others. The Indian Idol 12 judge is often criticized for her remixes despite it all.

For the unversed, Neha has revamped several Bollywood originals from the past. Aankh Marey (Simmba), Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate), O Saki Saki (Batla House), Lamborghini (Jai Mummy Di) are amongst a few. One cannot deny that the tracks received massive popularity and newfound fame all over again.

But despite it all, there remains a section that is completely against remixes of Bollywood songs. They demand originality and believe that remixes spoil old songs. Neha Kakkar once reacted to the trolls and set the records straight for once and all.

Neha Kakkar told Indian Express, “Remix or recreation is still enjoyed a lot by listeners. If it wasn’t so, the trend would have long gone. I think people who crib about remixes are also the ones who dance on it at parties. While recreations are good, it is also important to strike a balance. Tony (Kakkar) bhai and I have done so many songs but all have been originals and even chartbusters.”

Well, that does make sense and obviously, haters gonna hate!

Recently, on World’s Music Day, Neha Kakkar expressed her love for crooning. She took to her Instagram and wrote, “My passion for music has made me who I am today. Music is my inspiration, my one true love. Wishing everyone Happy World Music day!”

