Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan is now moving at a quick pace. As soon as the shooting was permitted in Mumbai, the work on the film was resumed. Reportedly, Shah and John Abraham have already kick-started the shoot in the city. The latest we hear is that a stunt artist Craig MacRae too has been part of the current schedule.

For those who don’t know, Craig MacRae has worked on biggies like Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). Interestingly, he was also part of War’s action team. Now, you can imagine, how big this Siddharth Anand directorial will be on the action front.

Apart from Craig, YRF’s Aditya Chopra has now roped in not 1 or 2 but 4 action directors to pull off some breathtaking sequences. Each one will look after a different style of action.

Speaking of Craig’s inclusion in Pathan, a report in Mid Day states, “Craig, who runs the stunt company, Titan Stunts with Katja Hopkins, and his four-member team landed in the city on June 8. After quarantining at a Juhu hotel, the team joined Shah Rukh and John Abraham this week. The actors kicked off the latest schedule with confrontation scenes and will film major fight sequences early next month. Craig is a highly skilled martial artiste too and has designed sequences for Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Bloodshot (2020) and War (2019).”

“The idea behind having different experts is to have breathtaking stunts in the movie, ranging from martial arts to hand-to-hand combat and chase sequences. Adi and Maneesh intend to conduct a schedule in Europe sometime between July and August, but the plan depends on the travel restrictions in the countries at the time. So, they are torn between two possibilities – either fly down the chosen stunt coordinators to India and shoot the sequences or have them join the cast abroad,” the report adds further.

It’s also learnt that Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia will join the Pathan shoot this week. They will kick-start the schedule in Andheri’s YRF Studios.

