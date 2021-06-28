Kareena Kapoor Khan is amongst the few actresses who have maintained their position in B’Town. She began her journey back in 2000 and there has been no going back. She’s been in the biz for over 2 decades and is still highly demanded by filmmakers. But there was a time when the actress was said to have almost given up on her career to be with Hrithik Roshan. Read on for all the details.

The rumours began back in 2001 when Hrithik and Kareena worked together in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The two undoubtedly made a lovely pair and their sizzling chemistry was the talk of the town. The spark was further ignited with their portrayal in films like Yaadein (2001) and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon (2003).

Hrithik Roshan was married to Sussanne Khan back then. But rumours suggested that Kareena Kapoor Khan was madly in love with the actor and was even willing to give up on her career. The actress reacted in a kick*ss way to the rumours and set the records straight.

Kareena Kapoor Khan told Zoom, “I was more bothered that his marriage would be affected. For me, it was a professional hazard. First, it was Hrithik, tomorrow it could be someone else. As long as I know the truth, I’m fine.” She added, “Please give me a break. I am neither besotted with married men nor will I have affairs with them. Married men would be detrimental to my career.”

Reacting to the rumours of willingness to give up her career, Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted, “The most shocking part about the articles linking me with Hrithik was the insinuation that I was willing to give up my career to run after him. Please! Not for a man, never!”

Kareena even added that if her partner ever asked her to give up on her career, she would “kick him in the butt and tell him to get lost”.

