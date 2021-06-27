Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Vikram Vedha starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi has been making headlines ever since reports revealed Hrithik Roshan came on board. The film is one of the much-awaited films and fans are eagerly waiting to know the latest updates.

Advertisement

As per the latest report, the Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan starrer Hindi remake of Tamil film Vikram Vedha was supposed to go on floors mid-July as per the original plan. However, now the sudden new delta virus of COVID has seemed to have altered the original plans.

Advertisement

According to the Times of India, the first schedule of the Vikram Vedha Hindi remake will be filmed abroad. A source has revealed, “The Mumbai schedule will be done but later. It’s a call that was taken yesterday. It wasn’t an easy call to take, no doubt, but the fact that it’s going to be a costly set made the makers take the safer route rather than be sorry later.”

General Secretary of FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees), Ashok Dubey has also confirmed to the publication that the makers of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer are not commencing the shoot in Mumbai for now. Reportedly, Hrithik will be playing the role of Vijay Sethupathi and Saif will be stepping into the shoes of Madhavan.

While the film will be helmed by Pushkar-Gayatri, it will be produced by Neeraj Pandey and Reliance Entertainment. The film will be a modern twist to the story of Vikram and Betal. Furthermore, the report also stated that Hrithik Roshan has undergone preparation for the role in the month of May thinking that it is to begin primarily from July.

So what do you think about the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee’s Next To See King Khan In A Double Role? Details On Shooting Schedule Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube