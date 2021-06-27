Legends are not born overnight. There are years of dedication, hard work and the gest to create something huge, loved if not iconic. Bollywood or Hindi cinema over the years has been graced by many such legends, and they made the industry what it is today. One of them, without any single doubt, is the veteran late music composer Rahul Dev Burman aka RD Burman.

The legendary music composer fondly called Pancham Da, not only weaved his melodious magic in Hindi films but was also a noteworthy Bengali composer. With his work on more than 300 films, Pancham Da became the face of Hindi music for decades, and there was no one better to replace him for the longest time. We told you, legends are not born overnight.

So today, as there’s RD Burman’s birth anniversary and it’s raining outside, isn’t it the perfect time to celebrate the star with some of his most soothing numbers? Get on board, and tune in some music people.

CHURA LIYA HAI

Who can even not know the magic of Yaadon Ki Baaraat’s Chura Liya Hai? Also, can we declare Zeenat Aman’s gaze as the most killing one? Chura Liya must be the most obvious choice but it cannot be ignored, thus at the top!

EK AJNABEE HASEENA SE

Ajnabee was a film that enthralled all of us, and more than the film, the song that stayed with us was Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se. Sung by Kishore Kumar and composed by RD Burman, the song talks about love at first sight and we can all connect to it.

DO LAFZON KI HAI

There is a thing about Asha Bhosle’s super versatile voice, when she decides to make you feel love, she aces at it. Do Lafzon Ki from the Great Gambler is a song that has her singing with Sharad Kumar on RD Burman’s tunes. Magic!

MERA KUCH SAMAAN

This is the personal favourite of the writer. A letter from a broken heart to the one who broke it. Gulzaar penning the pain and RD Burman composing it was the best thing to happen to Ijaazat. Also, Asha Bhosle yet again and melancholy this time.

BAHON MEIN CHALE AAO

The evergreen Lata Mangeshkar crooned one of the best songs under Burman with Anamika’s Bahon Mein Chale Aao. Starring Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan the track is only elevated by their presence.

