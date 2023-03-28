Son of veteran actor Vinod Khanna, Akshaye Khanna always keeps his profile low, but he has given some stellar performances in the past that has left a mark on the audience. The actor made his Bollywood debut in the year 1997 with Himalay Putra and proved his mettle as an actor with films like Border, Taal, and Dil Chahta Hai, among others. Today, we bring to you a throwback video, where he can be seen dancing with his co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Zeenat Aman’s song, and fans can’t keep calm. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Akshaye is one of the most good-looking actors in Bollywood, and he always stayed away from controversies. As the actor today turned a year older, we stumbled upon an old video that is doing the rounds on the internet, where he and Aishwarya can be seen dancing together.

In the viral video shared by the Instagram account Aishmagic, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna can be seen romantically dancing to Zeenat Aman’s iconic song Chura Liya hai. Their chemistry is unmissable as Aish was seen holding a guitar in her hand dressed in white attire. As soon as the video surfaced, netizens were quick to react and gave mixed reactions to the video. While many called out Aish for recreating the iconic song, others appreciated her.

One of the users wrote, “Such bullsh*t. There should be a ban on remakes.”

“She ruined it.”

“She can never come up to Zeenat Aman.”

“Most artificial actor in Bollywood.”

However, many netizens praised Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s chemistry. One of the users wrote, “Look at Akshaye Khanna.”

“Ufffff”

Another user wrote, “Their chemistry.”

Checkout the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AISHWARYA RAI (@aishmagic)

What are your thoughts on the viral video? Did you like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s moves on Zeenat Aman’s iconic song? Let us know in the comments section below!

