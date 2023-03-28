Farhan Akhtar is all set to wear the director’s hat after more than a decade with Jee Le Zaraa. The hype for the movie is real ever since the movie was announced along with the star cast. With some of the biggest stars leading the project from the front, the film is already getting the fans excited.

Jee Le Zaraa, as we all know, will star actors namely Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. It is also believed that Ishaan Khattar and Rahul Bose too might share the screen space in supporting roles. However, it is now rumoured that a very big star is all set to join the cast for a cameo role. Read on to know the scoop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If reports are to be believed, Bollywood’s megastar Shah Rukh Khan might become a part of the film but only for a cameo role. According to Box Office Worldwide, rumours about King Khan coming in for a quick cameo are doing the rounds in the industry. The actor is yet to confirm the details. Shah Rukh Khan’s last cameo came in the form of Mohan Bhargav in Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra which was released in September 2022. Shah Rukh is currently basking in the success of his blockbuster Pathaan and will next be seen in Jawaan and Dunki.

Speaking of Jee Le Zaraa, the film was first announced in August 2021. The emotional roller-coaster film is written by Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and is produced by Reema, Zoya, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan under Tiger Baby Excel Entertainment. For the unversed, Farhan had last directed the film Don 2- The King Is Back with SRK in the lead.

Farhan Akhtar recently shared a post on Instagram that he was out scouting for a location for Je Le Zaraa in Rajasthan. Alia Bhatt was quick to comment on the post saying that she can’t wait to shoot. A release date for Je Le Zaraa is yet to be finalised.

Stay tuned to Koimoi.com to get all the updates.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Answers If He Faced Any Criticism From Hardliner Muslims In A Viral Video, R Madhavan ‘Likes’ It: “I Have Learnt My Hinduism From Doing Ram Leelas…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News