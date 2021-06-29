Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor flaunts pumped-up biceps in his social media post on Monday.

The picture on Instagram shows the actor in a beige vest and black baseball cap. He sports a beard and standing close to the camera to showcase his beefed-up body.

“Getting back to the #pump,” Shahid Kapoor wrote as the caption. His picture on the photo-sharing website has garnered over 190K likes.

Shahid Kapoor will be seen next in the film “Jersey”, which also features his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. He will also make his digital debut with a series directed by Raj & DK.

