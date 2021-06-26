Shahid Kapoor’s film Jersey, which is the Hindi adaptation of Telugu blockbuster film of the same name, is one of the highly awaited films in 2021 and is slated to be released during Diwali. Now the latest report reveals that the star is on a signing spree and has bagged multiple films. Scroll down to know more.

Following the success of the 2019 Hindi-language romantic drama film Kabir Singh, Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut with Raj & DK’s web series. It will also feature Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna in lead roles. Meanwhile, the actor seemed to have been approached by Nikkhil Advani.

As per Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development revealed, “Not much is known about the film yet but it is an action thriller that Nikkhil has been planning for over a year now. He wanted an A-list actor from the younger generation to play the lead. He approached Shahid for the same and they have discussed the whole project virtually over a meeting since Shahid is not in town. Shahid has liked the whole idea and the script and now, the team is trying to work out the modalities, before finalising it.”

The report further claimed that Shahid Kapoor was previously offered a film Bell Bottom by Nikkhil Advani. The film was originally supposed to be helmed by the filmmaker along with Ranjit Tiwari before Akshay Kumar and Jackky Bhagnani-co-produced the film. Now it seems Shahid Nikkhil union is most likely to happen.

It is also worth knowing that Akshay Kumar is also starring in the spy thriller film Bell Bottom which is touted to be released this year. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, Anjali Anand, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain in important roles.

