They say marriages are made in heaven. Well, we absolutely believe in this thought and going by it, we all feel that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s Jodi is a match made in heaven. Ever since they went official about their relationship, fans wonder when they will take the next step of getting married? In fact, had it not been for the pandemic, these two would have been already a married couple. But the Mirzapur actor’s recent Instagram post hints at the couple already being married.

Advertisement

Yes! You got that right. Richa may have secretly become Mrs. Fazal while fans kept waiting for a grand wedding. Why do we say so? Keep scrolling further to have a look at Ali’s Instagram post, and then even you might feel the same.

Advertisement

Ali Fazal took to his Instagram handle, shared a picture of Richa Chadha, and penned some sweet words. He wrote, “Sexiest Girl ive known, and hey… i get to say you’re mine mine oh so mine.” Not only this, in yet another post, he wrote a long caption which appeared to be a long Shayari for his lady love in which he addressed her as begum.

Ali Fazal shared a beautiful picture, tagged Richa Chadha and wrote, “teylifone uthaalo begum. Usi pe hai ki – “Phone uth jaa sim sima sim phone.” He spoke about love in his post and said, “lekin tumse bin matlab baat karne mein jo lutf uthaata hoon.. ya jo aanand milta hai woh shayad hee kaheen mumkin hai. Shakl pe ek beghairaton waala sukoon sa chhaa jaata hai.” The actor also hinted at a fight between Richa and him and concluded his post with a message for the actress. He wrote, “Filhaal, aap pe dore daalta rahoonga, likhit mein diye hain.” Ali added, “Abey phone utha,” asking Chadha to pick up the call. Check out the posts below:

Richa instantly commented on this post and addressed Ali as Mia which is an Urdu word for Husband. Check out the comment below:

Now, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha addressing each other as Begum and Mia definitely sparked a lot of ideas in the minds of the fans who are too excited to see this Jodi getting married. What do you think this means? Are these two already married?

Must Read: Will Bell Bottom Do The Magic Just Like Dangal Did After Demonetization?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube