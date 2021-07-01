Taapsee Pannu is a self-made star and her reign is going to last forever. She broke all the stereotypes and came forward with some out of the box roles. Badla, Saand Ki Aankh to now Haseen Dillruba, her filmography is proof of her versatility. Although the actress has a choc-o-bloc schedule ahead, there are reports that she has been roped in for Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Rajkumar Hirani. Read on for the truth!

As most know, SRK is creating a lot of noise over his much-awaited comeback post the Zero debacle. The superstar is extra cautious about the projects he’s going to be a part of. Shooting for Pathan is already underway. Apart from that, the actor is reportedly working with Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee Kumar in their upcoming directorials.

There were rumours that Taapsee Pannu has been signed as the leading lady in Rajkumar Hirani’s next with Shah Rukh Khan. It sounded like a perfect combination for multiple reasons – the actress is witty and could be a perfect fit for a social comedy, the pairing is fresh and most of all, both the leads are great with eccentric roles!

But is it true at all? In an exclusive conversation, Taapsee Pannu reacted to the rumours saying, “Agar aisa kuch ho raha hoga na, mai hi khud apne chhat pe chadke bolungi. Koi sharam wali baat thodi na hai ki ‘haye! logo ko nai pata chalna chahiye.’ This is not that kind of news. So when I sign and seal it, I will be the one shouting. Toh aap kahi pe bhi hoge Bombay me, aapko meri awaaz sun jayegi.”

(If something like this happens, I would climb on the roof of my terrace and announce it. It’s not news that needs to be kept under the wraps)

Well, it looks like Taapsee Pannu may not have been approached yet or the conversations are yet to finalise! But we hope things work out as rumoured and we get to see Shah Rukh Khan and Pannu in a film together!

