Neena Gupta and her life is grabbing all eyeballs ever since her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh has hit the markets. A lot about her personal life has come out through this book. Be it about her pregnancy out of wedlock or her casting couch experience; the diva has openly spoken about it all. But, recently, a video of the actress attending a Bollywood event with the father of her daughter Vivian Richards is going viral for a comment which Asha Bhosale made about him.

Neena looked gorgeous as ever in a blue lehenga as she attended this event, and Vivian wore a blue denim shirt, and both looked quite comfortable with each other even in front of the media. The actress sat next to Asha, who tried to strike a conversation with the couple. The singer seemed to be in awe of the cricketer and felt that he looked like Nana Patekar. But the veteran actresses response to this was epic, and we would want you to check that out. Keep scrolling further to know more about it.

As seen in the video posted by a YouTube channel named Wild Films India, Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards sat beside Asha Bhosale in the event they attended. Both the singer and the actress can be seen conversing when the Badhaai Ho actress could suddenly be heard saying, “No No he looks much better than him.” Well, this was in response to the singer’s statement that the cricketer looks like Nana Patekar.

Oops! This was definitely not what Asha Bhosale must have been expecting. Later, Neena Gupta told Vivian Richards about what the singer felt, and he laughed.

Later, Asha also asked if Vivian has ever met Nana, to which Neena replied no. Check out the video below:

This video is going viral for all the obvious reasons. We wonder what will be Nana Patekar’s reaction after listening to Neena Gupta’s comments?

