KV Vijayendra Prasad’s film based on Ramayan grabbed a lot of eyeballs when Kareena Kapoor Khan’s name was linked with the project. It was in the last month when reports stated that Kareena has been approached for tentatively titled ‘Sita: The Incarnation’. However, the reception was mixed.

Advertisement

Kareena’s name attached with a film based on Ramayan drew an irk of some religious extremists. We even saw trends like ‘Boycott Kareena’ on Twitter. Apart from all such stuff, it was Kareena’s rumoured demand of 12 crores for Sita’s role which grabbed maximum media attention. A few people reacted to the news by saying Kareena Kapoor Khan is demanding too much for a role. Now, Taapsee has reacted on the entire matter and here’s what she has to say.

Advertisement

In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Taapsee Pannu reacted to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s rumoured fee demand by saying, “If it would have been a man in that position who would have asked for that much amount, people would have said, ‘Iski market badh gayi hai’ (His market value has increased). That guy has really achieved big success in life.’ It’s because a woman who is asking for it, she is called ‘difficult’ or ‘too demanding’. It’s always like that. You will always read about this issue about a hike in salary when it comes to women.”

Taapsee Pannu added, “She is one of the biggest female superstars we have in the country. If she demands a certain salary for the time, it’s her job. Do you really think, like all the other mythological characters that are played by men, do you think they do it for free? I don’t think so. So it’s only when a woman hikes her salary, people call her ‘problematic’. Whereas its a success barometer when it’s a man.”

Interestingly, post all the hoopla of fee demand, legendary writer KV Vijayendra Prasad himself clarified that Kareena Kapoor Khan hasn’t been approached for the film.

Must Read: Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukhapriya Sent Home By Makers But Wait, They Aren’t Evicted!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube