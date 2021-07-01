Often Bollywood star’s personal life becomes the talk of the town much like their movies. Now Sara Ali Khan is making headlines after she shared a few pictures on social media. The pictures have now raised a few eyebrows of many fans on social media. Scroll down to know more.

When Sara made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s film Kedarnath, rumours suggested that she is dating her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. While neither of them confirmed it, it was believed that the two dated for a while before parting ways. She was then also linked with her Love Aajkal 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan.

Now Sara Ali Khan’s latest pictures and videos feature Kedarnath’s Assistant Director Jehan Handa. The gossip began after the latter shared a picture of them by a beach wherein, Sara was seen hugging him. Sara then reposted the picture on her Instagram Story with GIFs saying, “Love You” and “Take Me Back.” Both were seen in a similar outfit and striking a fun pose. It seems the pictures were from one of their holidays together. Take a look at the pictures below:

Following which a video has also surfaced wherein Jehan Handa and Sara Ali Khan is heard talking about love and commitment. Jehan had shared the video last year and captioned it, “Nothing has and nothing will be a testament to our love, friendship and the memories we have created over the years. Love, celebration, good times, bad times, unprecedented loss, a pandemic! Who would have known. We’re young and have gone through the whirlwind of many different phases, a rollercoaster of emotions but have stuck by each other. Thank you and I also promise to always have your back. Go conquer the world.”

On the work front, Sara will be seen in “Atrangi Re”, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, and directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and is touted to be a cross-cultural romance. She will also be seen in Aditya Dhar’s ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ opposite Viky Kaushal.

