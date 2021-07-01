Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane are currently busy promoting their upcoming release, Haseen Dillruba. During an interview for the same, the lead actors were asked to spill the beans on being caught watching something they were not supposed to, and their answers are as related as they are funny.

While Vikrant revealed it was getting caught watching an adult film by his aunt, Taapsee said her’s was watching movies with ‘scenes’ while her father was in the same room. Read on to know all they had to say.

During a recent conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Vikrant Massey opened up about his most embarrassing incident. Recalling the incident, he told the host (in Hindi), “The most embarrassing incident happened at my nani’s house. My cousins and I were watching, and my masi (aunt) walked in. We never thought she’d be up at 3 am… Then the walk of shame. I was staying at my nani’s house for a few days, and whenever I’d run into my masi, getting a glass of water or something, I’d be ashamed to look her in the eye. It was very, very embarrassing.”

Continuing further, Vikrant Massey said, “But my masi was very kind. She never told my mom or anyone else. It was understood that the kids have grown up.” All’s well that ends well – right?

When Taapsee Pannu had to answer the same question, she revealed it was when they had to watch whatever her dad wanted to. She said, “Dad mostly used to watch English action films. We had just one TV, so if dad would start watching, we’d have no option but to watch along. We didn’t go out to watch films, per se. It’s normal to have lovemaking or a certain kind of explicit scene. But it becomes very awkward when it’s next to your teenage daughters. So both of us (Shagun and she) are sitting there, and it’s almost like all of us have started sweating, trying to understand who should do what.”

Taapsee and Vikrant Massey’s Haseen Dillruba co-star Harshvardhan Rane remembered the cheap Hindi novels that were available and the B-grade films that some theatres screened. He recalled these films being scams, as you’d have to wait hours just to watch a couple of scenes.

How relatable are these stars’ embarrassing moments to yours?

Directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, Haseen Dillruba released tomorrow (July 2) on Netflix.

