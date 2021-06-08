Sushant Singh Rajput death case has taken a 360-degree turn after Rhea Chakraborty’s explosive statements to the NCB. In her statements, the Jalebi actress accused Sara Ali Khan of getting the late actor addicted to Marijuana on the sets of Kedarnath. Rhea also stated that it was Khan who rolled doobies and gave them to her. But now, with the latest statements of Nitish Bhardwaj, who was a part of Kedarnath too, has something else to say.

Nitish was always present with Sushant and Sara on the sets of their film and said that he never observed anything unusual in both their behaviour. Keep scrolling further to know more about what he has to say about this.

According to an interview given to The Times Of India, Nitish Bhardwaj revealed that once Pooja Gor was talking about the changing environment of the television industry, and eventually, the subject veered to drugs. Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput too were a part of this conversation, and the actress too spoke about the drug problem in the film industry.

Nitish Bhardwaj said, “I vividly remember telling her to stay away from it because she had a very promising career ahead of her. She assured me that she had never touched drugs and won’t ever do so.” Well, this is what even all Sara Ali Khan fans would like to believe.

Further talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, Nitish said, “Sushant used to smoke a cigarette, but he was very agile-minded. Someone who does drugs is not agile like him, neither do they talk so intelligently. At least, that’s what I think. As a rule, I don’t smoke–I have never lit up either a tobacco or drug-filled cigarette. But I know that if you smoke such a cigarette, it has a distinct smell. I had never seen Sushant and Sara with heavy eyes or on a trip; they were so normal. Sushant was in a different zone; we would talk about cosmology and the science of planets and galaxies.”

Well, the truth is yet to come out, and as we are nearing the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, the NCB has sprawled back in action. We can only wait and watch what is kept in store for us.

