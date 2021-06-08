Kamaal R Khan refuses to stop taking digs at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. It all happened after Radhe review, the lead actor filed a defamation suit against KRK. Ever since there have been attacks on Twitter from the self-proclaimed critic. The latest one is yet another cheap remark. Read on for details.

In the past few days, KRK has passed several ugly remarks on Salman. He even ended up calling him a ‘2 Rs actor.’ His close friends and co-stars including Mika Singh, Disha Patani, Shah Rukh Khan, Salim Khan and Govinda were dragged into the matter too.

Last night, it was revealed that Salman Khan filed an application seeking contempt action against Kamaal R Khan. The step was taken after KRK continued to share defamatory remarks despite undertaking before the Bombay Civil Court that he wouldn’t do so. The latest application is to stop the critic from sharing any video related to the superstar, his projects or business ventures.

Despite it all, Kamaal R Khan has shared yet another opinion. Today morning, KRK took to Twitter and wrote, “Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai Ka Dukh Mujhse Dekha Nahi Jata! Ek Akele critic Ne Iss Bechare Ka Poora career Khatam Kar Diya! Lekin career Thaa Hi Kahan. Acting Ka A Nahi Aata! Zabardasti Ka star Tha! Bas Mujhe Public Ko Ye Batane main, Thoda Time Laga! #SatyamevJayate!”

(I cannot see the pain of Bollywood’s Gangster Bhai. A lone critic has destroyed the career of this poor soul. But there was no career in the first place. He doesn’t even know the ‘A’ of acting. He was a forceful star. I just took some time to explain this to the audience)

Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai Ka Dukh Mujhse Dekha Nahi Jata! Ek Akele critic Ne Iss Bechare Ka Poora career Khatam Kar Diya! Lekin career Thaa Hi Kahan. Acting Ka A Nahi Aata! Zabardasti Ka star Tha! Bas Mujhe Public Ko Ye Batane main, Thoda Time Laga! #SatyamevJayate! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 8, 2021

