Actress Tanishaa Mukerji, who made her Bollywood debut with Sssshhh… in 2003, recently revealed that she froze her eggs at the age of 39. The actress, who is currently 43, stated that she took this decision in case she ever wanted to have children someday. While talking about getting her egg froze, she also spoke about the weight she gained in the process.

Tanisha also revealed she initially wanted to undergo the procedure nearly a decade ago when she was 33, but her doctor advised her against it. Read on to know why the experts told her to wait and more below.

During a chat with a leading, as reported by Hindustan Times, Tanishaa Mukerji opened about being ‘very conflicted’ around her 39th birthday regarding this decision. Talking about how she wanted to freeze her eggs, the actress said, “I didn’t have a baby and all these things were going on in my mind. I finally got some guidance and froze my eggs at the age of 39.”

Tanishaa Mukerji continued, “But I also put on a lot of weight due to the procedure. They pump you with a lot of Progesterone and it bloats you a lot. Not putting on weight, you become round and glowing and become very beautiful. I love pregnant women, they are in their most beautiful phase with that baby glow. I was very happy about freezing my eggs.” She also added that she got into a ‘hardcore regime’ after that in order to become fit again.

Tanishaa, in the same conversation, also revealed that she first thought about freezing her eggs nearly a decade ago – when she was 33. Shedding light on that, she said, “At that time, when I went to my doctor (who finally froze my eggs now)… it is funny but she stopped me from doing so at that time. While she told me it takes a toll on your body, she advised I should do it when I have no hope of conceiving a baby.”

Tanishaa Mukerji added, “It’s a personal choice. And today, it is perfectly ok to not have children. Adopt, there’s enough in this world. More people need to go out and talk about this. It’s ok for women to not have children. That’s not the only calling in your life. It’s ok to not get married, not be in a relationship and not define yourself with a man beside you.”

