Noted playback singer Udit Narayan took to social media on Monday to express his nostalgia and gratitude on completing 41 years in the film industry.

Narayan shared a throwback black and white photograph from his younger days. In the photo, he can be seen recording a song.

The veteran singer Udit Narayan recalled that he began his playback career in Bollywood with a song in the 1980 film “Unees Bees”, composed by Rajesh Roshan.

“41 years ago, my first ever playback venture in the Indian Film & Music industry for the film ‘Unees Bees’ released, composed by Rajesh Roshan ji. I was fortunate to sing my debut song with my idol Shri Mohammad Rafi saab,” Udit Narayan wrote in an Instagram post.

“Thanks to everyone who gave me the opportunity to work with them, the young boy from Mithilanchal fulfilled his ambition of becoming a playback singer. Thank you fans and well wishers for recognising 5th July as Udit Narayan day,” he added.

Padma Bhushan recipient, He started singing in the eighties and has bagged four National Awards apart from other awards and recognition. His big break came in 1988, when Udit Narayan recorded the songs of “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” as Aamir Khan’s voice. The film’s tracks such as “Papa kehte hain”, “Ae mere humsafar” and “Akele hain toh kya gham hai” went on to become blockbusters that shaped Narayan’s career.

