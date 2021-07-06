Vikrant Massey is riding high on the success of his recent Netflix film Haseen Dilruba. He is a brilliant actor, and there is no doubt about that. But, talking about his personal life, it seems like he is also a very great and loving person. This is evident from his pictures on social media with his fiancee Sheetal Thakur. But despite him getting engaged, the actor’s parents are still in touch with his ex-girlfriends.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. Vikrant himself confessed that his parents are on good terms with each of his ex-girlfriends and always call them over. Keep reading further to know more about this fun story.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Vikrant Massey’s parents were childhood sweethearts, and they have eloped and gotten married. Hence, The Haseen Dilruba actor has said that there is no question of him marrying someone against his parents’ will. In an interview with Curly Tales, the actor revealed that his parents have always been aware of who he was dating. He said that this hypothetical scenario doesn’t apply to him.

Opening up about his dating life, Vikrant Massey said, “Let me tell you something, I started dating properly when I was 17. Before that, it was only crushes. Ever since then, every single girlfriend I’ve had, my parents have known about. My mother also knows a couple of them, she’s is still in touch with them. They come over…”

Now that we say is really cool, isn’t it? But we wonder what must be Vikrant’s fiancee’s reaction to this?

Anyway, Vikrant Massey was most recently seen alongside Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane in Haseen Dillruba, which released on Netflix on July 2. Directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, this film has received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics.

Must Read: When Salman Khan Jokingly Roasted Himesh Reshammiya: “Kitne Anu Malik Ke Gaane Uthaye Tune?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube