The South Korean group BTS has become popular worldwide. From their songs topping all the music charts to them receiving many awards. The group has also garnered itself a huge fan base from every corner of this world and they refer to themselves as ARMY.

Advertisement

Just like the rest of the world, the boy band has a huge fan base in India too. The Indian ARMY recently dedicated a few lines from Ek Villain’s song Humdard to the band leader RM.

Advertisement

The lyrics dedicated to BTS were: “Teri muskurahatein hain taaqat meri, Mujhko inhi se ummeed mili, Chaahe kare koi sitam ye jahaan, Inme hi hai sadaa hifaazat meri, Zindagani badi khoobsurat hui, Jannat ab aur kya hogi kahin (loosely translating to your joys are my strength, I gained hope from them. Regardless of the hurdles faced, I find my safety in them, my life is beautiful, now where else would be heaven)”.

What made the fans go crazy was RM’s response. The BTS leader gave a sweet reaction and responded to the last line by saying, “Heaven is right here,” along with a purple heart emoji.

RM’s reactions left the fans emotional. Several other fans also shared their reaction on Twitter. A fan asked, “Someone wrote humdard from ek villain ke lyrics on weverse and NAMJOON REPLIED??????????????”

Along with the Bollywood song that features Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra and is sung by Arijit Singh, the Indian BTS ARMY also included a long note to RM.

This is not the first time that BTS has interacted with Indian fans. In a recent conversation with HT, the boy band was asked if they were planning on visiting India for a tour. Jimin answered, “If we can see each other safely and the opportunity comes, we’d of course like to perform in India.”

Tweet link:

210718 Namjoon Weverse 💜: lovely letter telling joon his smile gives them strength, how he's a pillar of support, how he becomes an inspiration

🐨: Heaven is right here..~~~~💜@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xHU4HOtNl9 — alex⁷ (slow) (@iIlejeons) July 18, 2021

Must Read: Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom: Jason Momoa To Go Blonde! “Goodbye Brown (Hair) Hello Blondie!” Says The Actor Ahead Of London Schedule

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube