Loki has literally set the base For everything that is upcoming in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show starring Tom Hiddleston went on to rule the streaming charts and is still very much a talk of the town. While it gave a lot of content and reveals to talk about, the biggest was the abundance of Infinity Stones with the TVA (Time Variance Authority).

Advertisement

If you are aware of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Infinity Stones have been the strongest of the things in the Universe and had many fighting for it. Thanos literally wiped off half the Earth and it took 5 years for the remaining Avengers to restore the world. In that case, when TVA used Infinity Stones as paperweights, it did piss off some of the most loyal fans of the studio. Turns out even director Kate Herron was also as shocked as we were. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also what Kate has to say.

Advertisement

If you have already seen Loki on Disney Plus, an episode has Tom Hiddleston’s God Of Mischief shocked when Time Variance Authority had a bountiful supply of Infinity Stones in their offices, and not just that, they used them as paperweights too. Now director Kate Herron says she was equally shocked when she read Michael Waldron’s script. She says it showed how powerful the TVA are and their influence is.

As per We Got This Covered, the Loki director said, “That was in Michael’s script when I first got it to pitch for the directing job. I remember being like, ‘What?! You put me through so much!’. But then I thought, ‘Oh, it’s kind of genius, because it shows how powerful the TVA are. Who are these people? What is this place?’. I was quite excited by it. It really shows you that there’s a new power in the MCU, and it’s not what we spent the last decade dedicating our lives to.”

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Robert Downey Jr’s $75 Million To Will Smith’s ‘Out Of The World’ Fees – A Look At Hollywood’s Highest Paying Deals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube