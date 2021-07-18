Gone were the days when even a lead actor was paid peanuts despite putting his sweat and blood into the project. In the last few years, there’s been a huge change in the paying system. And the situation is so that, some experts feel celebs are being paid like anything in Hollywood. Robert Downey Jr is one who has been in light of criticism for taking away a huge sum.

But wait, he isn’t alone on the list. Take a look at some of the most expensive Hollywood deals.

Johnny Depp

After making a cult of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny saw a rise in demand in Hollywood. Thanks to all the popularity and efforts he takes for any character, the actor took away a whopping $68 million for Alice in Wonderland, reports Telegraph.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra is the only female on this list. For Gravity, this Hollywood actress was paid a fee of $20 million. But a major chunk of her income came from the film’s box office revenue. She got almost a total of $70 million, as a 15% profit share.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise had always been an expensive actor for Hollywood filmmakers. But it was Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, for which he charged a bomb. He took away $75 million home including upfront and backend deals, as per Forbes.

Robert Downey Jr

Downey Jr and his charges for Avengers: Endgame is not a secret anymore. He was the highest-paid among all the actors in the cast. As per Forbes, at the start of the project, he was given $20 million upfront. Thanks to the overwhelming box office success of the film, he further got a share of $55 million through a backend deal, taking his tally to $75 million.

Will Smith

Will Smith with his Men In Black franchise created a rage all across the globe. Thanks to all such fandom, the Hollywood actor asked for a huge amount for the third instalment and the makers paid him without any hesitation. He took away $100 million home including upfront and profit share.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves doesn’t get often mentioned when we talk about high remuneration. Unknown to many, he got an estimated amount of $250 million for three films in The Matrix.

