Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has had a high-profile love life ever since launching his acting career in the ’80s. His romantic history consists of three famous marriages and a string of other high profile romances. Now the actor is being linked to Hayley Atwell.

Cruise and Atwell reportedly got closer while filming Mission Impossible 7. Several reports claimed that the duo is dating but the rumours died down after reports from the sets suggested there was nothing “romantic” between them. However, their recent appearance together at Wimbledon has sparked fresh rumours.

Tom Cruise was spotted attending the women’s finals at Wimbledon Saturday alongside Hayley Atwell. They were photographed arriving at the Grand Slam tournament at London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club with Pom Klementieff, who also appears in the film Mission Impossible 7.

The Hollywood superstar was seen wearing a three-piece blue suit and a taupe tie to complement his companions. While Atwell sported a flowery dress, red heels and cream trench coat. Klementieff, on the other hand, chose a black and yellow pantsuit and a black-buttoned trench over the shoulders. Tom and Hayley looked comfortable enjoying the Tennis game together along with their co-star Klementieff, reports Pinkvilla.

New picture of Tom cruise. Tom cruise attended Wimbledon championship. Photo credit -Karwai Tang/Wirelmage. He is Looking just mind blowing. pic.twitter.com/REfYyFfkff — Mousumi (@Mousumi20622593) July 10, 2021

Previously, British Tabloid The Sun reported that Atwell and Cruise were spotted at a London screening last where they held hands, hinting at an apparent romantic connection between the co-stars.

Apart from Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff, the women’s finals at Wimbledon was a star-studded affair. Several major celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Benedict Cumberbatch, Eddie Redmayne and others attended the game. Royal couple Kate Middleton and Prince William also attended the game.

One of the major highlights were actors Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor decided to make their relationship official by making their first public appearance together at the game.

