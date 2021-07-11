The craze for Spider-Man: No Way Home is immense and fans across the globe are waiting for any update about the flick waiting for them on the other side. But while the release of the film is months away, what is making headlines is the alleged, unconfirmed real-life romance between the lead couple Tom Holland and Zendaya. Of course, we are hinting at their latest kissing pictures.

What? You are not aware of them? The gossip mill couldn’t stop churning recently when Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted kissing each other while taking a drive in Los Angeles. The pictures made the fans go crazy, who just wanted the two to confirm their relationship right away. While that is still fresh in our memories, the Dune star in her latest interview, decided to talk about her ‘closeness’ with Holland and the rest of the cast. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Zendaya is right now promoting Space Jam: A New Legacy, her new project. While talking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor also shed light on Spider-Man: No Way Home. Talking about it she said she can’t wait for the world to see it. She goes on to say that the cast members have worked so hard and they are close because of that.

“I can’t wait for everybody to see Spider-Man when it does come out,” Zendaya expresses. “And you know, we all work so hard and we’re all so close from that. I’m excited! We’re gonna have a good press tour I think.” However, Tom and Zendaya have been linked up to each other since 2017. Fans feel it’s high time that the two confirm the relationship for the world.

Meanwhile, everything about Spider-Man: Now Way Home is kept under wraps very neatly. The team has managed to wrap up the film without any major leak and that is an achievement for a Marvel studio film. There are updates that Tom Holland will be joined by many veterans of the Spidey universe. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are also said to be a part of the film that is set to initiate a SpiderVerse.

