Spanish heist crime drama television series, La Casa De Papel, otherwise known as Money Heist, became one of the most-watched shows during the pandemic last year. Now fans of the show are waiting with bated breath for the fifth season of the Netflix series.

As only eight weeks away from the release of Money Heist 5, the makers of the show are teasing the fans with what lies ahead and piquing interest in the upcoming season of the Netflix crime drama. A new BTS photo has been shared by actors Itziar Ituño and Luka

Peroš on their verified Instagram account recently which is now going viral.

Itziar and Luka who play the role of Lisbon and Marseille respectively, posted photos of their characters on their Instagram handle. Itziar shared a candid click of her Lisbon. Whereas Luka was seen posing with co-stars Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo) and Darko Perić (Helsinki).

Sharing the pic, Luka Peroš captioned, “I was walking among the fires of Hell, delighted with the enjoyments of Genius; which to Angels look like torment and insanity.” William Blake. #familia #lcdp5 #8weeks.” Take a look at both the pictures below:

Money Heist 5 will be the final season of the popular Spanish heist crime drama. It will be released in two parts. While part one will begin streaming on Netflix on September 3, its concluding part will arrive on December 3.

The fifth season of Netflix drama will feature Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Pedro Alonso, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Darko Perić, Rodrigo de la Serna, Hovik Keuchkerian, Belén Cuesta and Najwa Nimri reprising their roles as before.

In the previously released teaser of ‘Money Heist 5’, it hinted that the upcoming season will be an action-packed one. The teaser showed the gang will pick up arms against the army that is all set to take down the robbers inside the Bank of Spain.

