Kavita Kaushik Hits Out At A Troll Who Made Fun Of Her Age: "Umar Badhna Paap Hai Kya?"
Kavita Kaushik Gives Befitting Reply To A Troll For Calling Her ‘Buddhi Ghodi Laal Lagaam’ (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Celebrities often become the victim of online scrutiny and trolls. Now the latest victim is Television actress Kavita Kaushik who is well known for her portrayal of Chandramukhi Chautala in the sitcom F.I.R. However, her befitting reply won the hearts of many netizens.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 14 contestant is well known for making speaking her mind without thinking twice. A user on Twitter user wrote, “Budhi ghodi laal lagaam” on one of Kavita’s latest pictures. The 40-year-old actress gave a perfect reply to a troll for making fun of her age.

Kavita Kaushik responded to the troll by asking him if getting aged is a sin. She also reminded him that his parents must be old as well. She wrote, “Bhaiya maine toh koi laal lagaam nahi lagaai, make up bhi nahi kiya, thoda lipbalm hai bass, aur budha toh aapka baap bhi hoga, MA bhi hogi toh kya kare ? Iss desh mei umar badhna paap hai kya ? Ye taaleem doge iss dp ki bacchi ko ki ‘beta 40 ke baad tera jeena bekar hai” (I have not used any red leash. I have not even used make-up, just some lip balm. By the way, your parents must also be old, what should we do? Is it a sin to grow old in this country? Do you want to teach this child in your profile picture that her life is useless after 40)?”

Advertisement

Soon after several users praised Kavita Kaushik for her reaction. A user wrote, “Amazing and just brilliant!! I never thought you cared to read them leave alone replying to so appropriately and in such a dignified manner. More power to you! God bless you!

While another user commented, “Waah waah Ekdum kadak javab ab mere hisab se usko Twitter delete kr dena chahiye aage comment krne se phle Hundred points symbol baar sochega.” Take a look at some more reactions to Kavita Kaushik’s tweet.

What is your take on the reaction of Kavita Kaushik? Share with us in the comments section below.

Must Read: Vikram Vedha Remake: Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan Starrer Officially Announced! Mark The Date On Your Calendars

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out