Celebrities often become the victim of online scrutiny and trolls. Now the latest victim is Television actress Kavita Kaushik who is well known for her portrayal of Chandramukhi Chautala in the sitcom F.I.R. However, her befitting reply won the hearts of many netizens.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant is well known for making speaking her mind without thinking twice. A user on Twitter user wrote, “Budhi ghodi laal lagaam” on one of Kavita’s latest pictures. The 40-year-old actress gave a perfect reply to a troll for making fun of her age.

Kavita Kaushik responded to the troll by asking him if getting aged is a sin. She also reminded him that his parents must be old as well. She wrote, “Bhaiya maine toh koi laal lagaam nahi lagaai, make up bhi nahi kiya, thoda lipbalm hai bass, aur budha toh aapka baap bhi hoga, MA bhi hogi toh kya kare ? Iss desh mei umar badhna paap hai kya ? Ye taaleem doge iss dp ki bacchi ko ki ‘beta 40 ke baad tera jeena bekar hai” (I have not used any red leash. I have not even used make-up, just some lip balm. By the way, your parents must also be old, what should we do? Is it a sin to grow old in this country? Do you want to teach this child in your profile picture that her life is useless after 40)?”

Bhaiya maine toh koi laal lagaam nahi lagaai, make up bhi nahi kiya, thoda lipbalm hai bass, aur budha toh aapka baap bhi hoga, MA bhi hogi toh kya kare ? Iss desh mei umar badhna paap hai kya ? Ye taaleem doge iss dp ki bacchi ko ki 'beta 40 ke baad tera jeena bekar hai' ? 😊😇 https://t.co/aivTeLP4vo — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) July 9, 2021

Soon after several users praised Kavita Kaushik for her reaction. A user wrote, “Amazing and just brilliant!! I never thought you cared to read them leave alone replying to so appropriately and in such a dignified manner. More power to you! God bless you!

While another user commented, “Waah waah Ekdum kadak javab ab mere hisab se usko Twitter delete kr dena chahiye aage comment krne se phle Hundred points symbol baar sochega.” Take a look at some more reactions to Kavita Kaushik’s tweet.

Befitting reply 👍: But see the power of negative comment; everyone seems to jump to kill especially in social media platforms whereas in real life it’s opposite. We need to reflect the same in social life and celebrities have that power to move masses. — Veerender Singh (@Veerend44748832) July 9, 2021

You are absolutely right Kavita ji, what does age have to do with beauty? As everyone's age increases, it means that they have no right to put photos. And yes why do these people watch Aamir, Shahrukh or Salman Khan's movies then they have become 50+… — Harimohan Meena (@Professor_Meena) July 9, 2021

Believe you me your are looking cool and stunning, don't give them any attention by replying to such type of cheap persons. — Tanvir Khan (@Tanvir_2222) July 9, 2021

Social media madey all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punchedin the face fort.😠 — अतुल शुक्ल गर्गवंशी (@214atulshukla5) July 10, 2021

Arey in jaiso ne khud apni lgaam kisi k haath de rakhi hai…asal me madam ye jealous hai k 40+ me isney apni body ka satyanaas kr liya hai..aap kaise fit ho..angoor khattey hain iskey liye. — Himalaya the great (@Tweet_sensible) July 9, 2021

What is your take on the reaction of Kavita Kaushik? Share with us in the comments section below.

