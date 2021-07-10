Actress Mithila Palkar took to social media on Friday and shared pictures from a recent photoshoot.

The actress posted the pictures on her Instagram page. She looked stunning in a beige outfit comprising of a ruffled skirt, spaghetti top, and a dupatta, with makeup completing the look.

Mithila, 28, is popularly known for her role in the web series “Little Things” and films like “Karwaan” and “Chopsticks”.

Mithila Palkar was last seen in Renuka Shahane’s OTT-released film “Tribhanga” co-starring Kajol and Tanvi Azmi.

