Ever since Rahul Vaidya had proposed to actress Disha Parmar on national television during his stint in Bigg Boss 14, the reports of their marriage have been talk of the town. Now the singer has confirmed the wedding and has also revealed some exciting details about their wedding ceremony.

The singer on Tuesday took to social media and made the much-anticipated wedding announcement. A joint statement was released on Instagram wherein the wedding date was shared. The duo zeroed in on July 16 as their wedding date. The statement read, “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th July 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness.”

Sharing the statement, Rahul Vaidya captioned the post, “#TheDisHulWedding.” Take a look at the post below:

Now both Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have opened up about their wedding plans during a conversation with ETimes. The couple revealed that they always wanted it to be a small affair as they believe that wedding has to be enjoyed with their loved ones. Rahul said, “Disha and I have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. We want our loved ones to attend our big day and bless us. The marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony.”

On the other hand, Disha said, “My idea of an ideal wedding ceremony is an intimate affair. Marriage is a union of two people and their respective families with their dear ones in attendance. I have always wished for a simple ceremony and I am glad that’s exactly what we are going ahead with.”

Previously, the couple created a stir on social media after they shared a picture of themselves dressed in wedding outfits. However, later it was revealed that the picture was from Rahul Vaidya’s new song Madhaniya.

