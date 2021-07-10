After years of a successful run, Indian Idol 12 is creating noise for all the wrong reasons. The show is being exposed over its alleged sob stories and overdramatic sequences. Many previous members like Sunidhi Chauhan, Salim Merchant amongst others opened up on their experiences. Now, singer Javed Ali has broken his silence and made some startling revelations about reality shows. He has also reacted to Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar’s remarks. Read on for details.

For the unversed, Amit Kumar had appeared as a special guest during a Kishore Kumar special weekend on Indian Idol 12. While he appeared happy on-screen, he later revealed his disappointment over the poor performances. He even claimed that he was asked to praise the contestants on the show.

Ever since, a lot of celebrities have spoken against Indian Idol 12, including Sunidhi Chauhan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya and others. Javed Ali claims that he was literally seen a contestant winning a reality show because he was doing with his smart talks.

Javed Ali told Times Of India, “Let me tell you that people want entertainment and masala; they are intrigued to know about their lifestyle. Like recently, I myself participated in a show and spoke about the hurdles in my early days. But thinking of it on the other side, I want to tell you that a contestant I was judging not long ago went on to, unfortunately, win a music reality show simply because he could appeal with his talking. Still, I would say at the end of the day, it’s an individual’s personal opinion whom to vote for. I don’t think anybody is compelled to vote for any particular contestant.”

The singer also opened up about Amit Kumar row with Indian Idol 12 makers and responded, “Well, I was quite surprised when I heard that. Kyunki mere saath to aisa nahin hua tha (Because this has never happened with me). I used to give my genuine opinion based on what I felt. I was told to not fake it because people come to know if you aren’t honest.”

